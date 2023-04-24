In What Direction Will Chimerix Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Goes From Here?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 877869 shares were traded. CMRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CMRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On April 29, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when MIDDLETON FRED A bought 20,000 shares for $1.21 per share. The transaction valued at 24,152 led to the insider holds 60,000 shares of the business.

Jakeman David sold 3,230 shares of CMRX for $5,686 on Jan 26. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 136,752 shares after completing the transaction at $1.76 per share. On Sep 29, another insider, MIDDLETON FRED A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $1.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 37,176 and bolstered with 40,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMRX now has a Market Capitalization of 105.93M and an Enterprise Value of -109.34M. As of this moment, Chimerix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -3.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMRX has reached a high of $5.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3982, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8922.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CMRX traded about 758.81K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CMRX traded about 856.37k shares per day. A total of 88.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.26M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CMRX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.79M with a Short Ratio of 3.79M, compared to 2.8M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.30% and a Short% of Float of 4.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.65 and -$1.01.