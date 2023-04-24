In What Direction Will Griffon Corporation’s (NYSE:GFF) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) was $28.71 for the day, down -1.51% from the previous closing price of $29.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 868255 shares were traded. GFF stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.57.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GFF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on May 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $40 from $33 previously.

On November 11, 2020, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.

On September 17, 2020, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.Truist initiated its Buy rating on September 17, 2020, with a $29 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GFF now has a Market Capitalization of 1.74B and an Enterprise Value of 3.33B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.15 whereas that against EBITDA is -51.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFF has reached a high of $43.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.29.

Shares Statistics:

GFF traded an average of 506.04K shares per day over the past three months and 546.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.49M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GFF as of Mar 30, 2023 were 975.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.98M, compared to 1.18M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 2.37%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.37, GFF has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.47.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.56 and $3.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.52. EPS for the following year is $3.6, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.74 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $774.9M to a low estimate of $637M. As of the current estimate, Griffon Corporation’s year-ago sales were $779.62M, an estimated decrease of -7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $776M, an increase of 1.00% over than the figure of -$7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $787.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $757.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GFF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.85B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.97B and the low estimate is $2.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.