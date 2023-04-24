In What Direction Will MaxLinear Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MXL) Stock Goes From Here?

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) closed the day trading at $31.34 down -1.14% from the previous closing price of $31.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 509715 shares were traded. MXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.90.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MXL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on February 28, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On May 09, 2022, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on April 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $66.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when LOUGHEED JAMES sold 115,944 shares for $40.74 per share. The transaction valued at 4,723,973 led to the insider holds 3,921 shares of the business.

Bollesen Michael sold 5,757 shares of MXL for $224,104 on Dec 14. The Vice President of Sales now owns 81,474 shares after completing the transaction at $38.93 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MXL now has a Market Capitalization of 2.70B and an Enterprise Value of 2.64B. As of this moment, MaxLinear’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MXL has reached a high of $53.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MXL traded about 534.17K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MXL traded about 594.01k shares per day. A total of 78.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.84M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MXL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.22M with a Short Ratio of 5.22M, compared to 5.81M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.52% and a Short% of Float of 10.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.83. EPS for the following year is $3.44, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.8 and $2.94.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $250.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $253M to a low estimate of $248.18M. As of the current estimate, MaxLinear Inc.’s year-ago sales were $263.93M, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $231.49M, a decrease of -17.30% less than the figure of -$5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $235M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $230M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $993.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $948M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $966.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.12B, down -13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.11B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.