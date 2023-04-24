In What Direction Will Talos Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:TALO) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) was $13.83 for the day, down -1.07% from the previous closing price of $13.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1082649 shares were traded. TALO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.73.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TALO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on March 23, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when BCC EnVen Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares for $14.50 per share. The transaction valued at 5,275,158 led to the insider holds 15,145,377 shares of the business.

BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER, LL sold 363,804 shares of TALO for $5,275,158 on Apr 20. The 10% Owner now owns 15,145,377 shares after completing the transaction at $14.50 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,530 shares for $20.19 each. As a result, the insider received 212,651 and left with 12,291,914 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TALO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.90B and an Enterprise Value of 2.46B. As of this moment, Talos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TALO has reached a high of $25.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.22.

Shares Statistics:

TALO traded an average of 1.73M shares per day over the past three months and 1.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.64M. Insiders hold about 0.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TALO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.94M with a Short Ratio of 6.94M, compared to 6.14M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.45% and a Short% of Float of 6.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.72 and $1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.52. EPS for the following year is $3.74, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.95 and $1.34.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $405M to a low estimate of $329.3M. As of the current estimate, Talos Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $413.57M, an estimated decrease of -9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $433.28M, a decrease of -16.50% less than the figure of -$9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $455.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $401M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TALO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.65B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $1.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.