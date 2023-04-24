Invest in Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $14.88 in the prior trading day, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) closed at $14.91, up 0.20%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1594787 shares were traded. LEVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.73.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LEVI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $17 from $19 previously.

On January 18, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $17.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 11, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Stirling Lisa sold 5,017 shares for $18.04 per share. The transaction valued at 90,507 led to the insider holds 28,485 shares of the business.

JAFFE SETH sold 11,442 shares of LEVI for $177,008 on Dec 30. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 147,888 shares after completing the transaction at $15.47 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, JAFFE SETH, who serves as the EVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 11,862 shares for $16.17 each. As a result, the insider received 191,809 and left with 148,299 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEVI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.91B and an Enterprise Value of 7.82B. As of this moment, Levi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEVI has reached a high of $20.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.19M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 395.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.89M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LEVI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.77M with a Short Ratio of 9.77M, compared to 8.84M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 10.42%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LEVI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.46, compared to 0.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.3. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.34.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.34B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.35B to a low estimate of $1.32B. As of the current estimate, Levi Strauss & Co.’s year-ago sales were $1.47B, an estimated decrease of -8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.6B, an increase of 0.20% over than the figure of -$8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.57B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.17B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.85B and the low estimate is $6.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.