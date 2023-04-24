Invest in SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) closed at $14.91 in the last session, down -0.13% from day before closing price of $14.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1847882 shares were traded. SSRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SSRM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Farid Fady Adel Edward sold 2,955 shares for $13.31 per share. The transaction valued at 39,331 led to the insider holds 115,466 shares of the business.

White Alison Lynn sold 2,439 shares of SSRM for $32,463 on Mar 08. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 66,077 shares after completing the transaction at $13.31 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Sparks Michael John, who serves as the Chief Legal & Admin Officer of the company, sold 2,323 shares for $13.31 each. As a result, the insider received 30,919 and left with 146,048 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSRM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.22B and an Enterprise Value of 2.93B. As of this moment, SSR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSRM has reached a high of $24.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.00.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SSRM traded on average about 1.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.59M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 206.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.47M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SSRM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.49M with a Short Ratio of 7.49M, compared to 6.56M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 4.20%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SSRM is 0.28, which was 0.28 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.42 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $363.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $363.89M to a low estimate of $363.89M. As of the current estimate, SSR Mining Inc.’s year-ago sales were $355.45M, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $383.85M, an increase of 20.10% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $383.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $383.85M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.54B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.