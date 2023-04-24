Invest in W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) closed at $4.47 in the last session, down -2.19% from day before closing price of $4.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2529928 shares were traded. WTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WTI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 91.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $5.10 to $6.90.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WTI now has a Market Capitalization of 751.34M and an Enterprise Value of 995.58M. As of this moment, W&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 89.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTI has reached a high of $9.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3020, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9455.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WTI traded on average about 2.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 143.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.99M. Insiders hold about 33.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WTI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 13.1M with a Short Ratio of 13.10M, compared to 14.61M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.94% and a Short% of Float of 13.47%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for WTI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 02, 2014 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2014. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 28, 2004 when the company split stock in a 500:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.51. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $189.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $189.52M to a low estimate of $189.52M. As of the current estimate, W&T Offshore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $191M, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $191.81M, a decrease of -29.90% less than the figure of -$0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $191.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $191.81M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $781.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $781.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $781.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $921M, down -15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $679M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $679M and the low estimate is $679M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.