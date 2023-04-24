Investing in SM Energy Company (SM) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, SM Energy Company’s stock clocked out at $27.29, down -2.43% from its previous closing price of $27.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1421756 shares were traded. SM stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.24.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 01, 2023, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $35.

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $51.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on January 10, 2023, with a $51 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Vogel Herbert S bought 1,000 shares for $25.63 per share. The transaction valued at 25,630 led to the insider holds 406,063 shares of the business.

Vogel Herbert S bought 1,000 shares of SM for $29,150 on Mar 09. The President & CEO now owns 405,063 shares after completing the transaction at $29.15 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Vogel Herbert S, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $29.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,480 and bolstered with 404,063 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.64B and an Enterprise Value of 4.77B. As of this moment, SM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SM has reached a high of $54.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SM traded 1.87M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 122.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.43M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.18M with a Short Ratio of 5.18M, compared to 4.54M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.25% and a Short% of Float of 5.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.31, SM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.77. The current Payout Ratio is 1.80% for SM, which recently paid a dividend on May 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.92 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $1.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.95 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.82 and $4.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.77. EPS for the following year is $6.85, with 13 analysts recommending between $12.06 and $4.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $588.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $673M to a low estimate of $531.3M. As of the current estimate, SM Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $859.78M, an estimated decrease of -31.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $585.87M, a decrease of -40.90% less than the figure of -$31.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $675M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $519M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.36B, down -26.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3B and the low estimate is $2.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.