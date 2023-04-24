Investing in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 650190 shares were traded. INN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.49.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 15, 2022, CapitalOne Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Stanner Jonathan P bought 21,870 shares for $6.90 per share. The transaction valued at 150,903 led to the insider holds 1,217,705 shares of the business.

Taitz Hope S bought 5,000 shares of INN for $34,450 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 64,965 shares after completing the transaction at $6.89 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Patel Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $8.41 each. As a result, the insider received 25,230 and left with 11,899 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INN now has a Market Capitalization of 716.24M and an Enterprise Value of 2.14B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INN has reached a high of $10.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.68.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INN has traded an average of 894.43K shares per day and 1.5M over the past ten days. A total of 105.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.75M. Insiders hold about 3.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for INN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.82M with a Short Ratio of 3.82M, compared to 4.01M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.58% and a Short% of Float of 6.79%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for INN is 0.16, from 0.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.44%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $179.27M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $181.26M to a low estimate of $174.91M. As of the current estimate, Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $141.87M, an estimated increase of 26.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $200.63M, an increase of 9.50% less than the figure of $26.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $210.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $192.61M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $753.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $721.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $743.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $675.7M, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $763.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $778.49M and the low estimate is $735.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.