Investing in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $483.82, down -0.75% from its previous closing price of $487.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3165280 shares were traded. UNH stock price reached its highest trading level at $490.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $482.14.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UNH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $591.

On April 05, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $615 to $630.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when McSweeney Erin sold 450 shares for $542.30 per share. The transaction valued at 244,035 led to the insider holds 8,736 shares of the business.

McSweeney Erin sold 616 shares of UNH for $329,560 on Dec 02. The EVP Chief People Officer now owns 8,463 shares after completing the transaction at $535.00 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, ROOS THOMAS E, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 465 shares for $542.37 each. As a result, the insider received 252,201 and left with 34,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNH now has a Market Capitalization of 477.42B and an Enterprise Value of 501.51B. As of this moment, UnitedHealth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNH has reached a high of $558.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $449.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 485.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 512.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UNH traded 3.50M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 934.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 929.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UNH as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 5.03M, compared to 4.84M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.54% and a Short% of Float of 0.54%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 6.60, UNH has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.35. The current Payout Ratio is 29.90% for UNH, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.28 and a low estimate of $5.95, while EPS last year was $5.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.52, with high estimates of $6.95 and low estimates of $6.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.21 and $24.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $25. EPS for the following year is $28.11, with 21 analysts recommending between $29.14 and $26.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $90.87B. It ranges from a high estimate of $93.14B to a low estimate of $88.99B. As of the current estimate, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $80.33B, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.6B, an increase of 12.50% less than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $92.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $88.55B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $370.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $358.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $364.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $324.16B, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $391.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $407.02B and the low estimate is $383.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.