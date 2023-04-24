Investing in Weibo Corporation (WB) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) closed at $16.74 down -0.71% from its previous closing price of $16.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 588261 shares were traded. WB stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Weibo Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 09, 2023, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WB now has a Market Capitalization of 4.25B and an Enterprise Value of 3.50B. As of this moment, Weibo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WB has reached a high of $25.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.15.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WB has traded an average of 1.19M shares per day and 697.19k over the past ten days. A total of 234.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.47M. Insiders hold about 6.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.9M with a Short Ratio of 4.90M, compared to 6.95M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.46 and $1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.21. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 20 analysts recommending between $3.05 and $2.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $416.53M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $427.79M to a low estimate of $401.11M. As of the current estimate, Weibo Corporation’s year-ago sales were $484.62M, an estimated decrease of -14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $476.58M, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of -$14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $506.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $453M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.84B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.49B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.