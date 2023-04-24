Is Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $8.62 in the prior trading day, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) closed at $8.58, down -0.46%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 812789 shares were traded. CRDO stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.38.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRDO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on February 28, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On February 15, 2023, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $15.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on February 15, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Brennan William Joseph sold 24,446 shares for $9.95 per share. The transaction valued at 243,123 led to the insider holds 225,554 shares of the business.

Cheng Chi Fung sold 6,250 shares of CRDO for $65,099 on Mar 01. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 11,257,352 shares after completing the transaction at $10.42 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Lam Yat Tung, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 2,590 shares for $10.42 each. As a result, the insider received 26,977 and left with 3,126,298 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRDO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.32B and an Enterprise Value of 1.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 455.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRDO has reached a high of $19.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.77.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 846.99k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 146.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.14M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRDO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.77M with a Short Ratio of 6.77M, compared to 8.49M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.56% and a Short% of Float of 6.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $31.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.6M to a low estimate of $30.94M. As of the current estimate, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s year-ago sales were $37.53M, an estimated decrease of -16.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.44M, a decrease of -32.30% less than the figure of -$16.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30.27M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRDO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $184.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $183.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $183.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.48M, up 72.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $183.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $185.14M and the low estimate is $175M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.