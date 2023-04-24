Is Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) closed at $5.73 in the last session, down -2.05% from day before closing price of $5.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2241050 shares were traded. SAND stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.63.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SAND’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on August 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9.50 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAND now has a Market Capitalization of 1.84B and an Enterprise Value of 2.33B. As of this moment, Sandstorm’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 52.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAND has reached a high of $8.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.51.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SAND traded on average about 2.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.37M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 298.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 247.46M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SAND as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.31M with a Short Ratio of 6.31M, compared to 5.87M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $50M. It ranges from a high estimate of $54M to a low estimate of $42M. As of the current estimate, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $35.37M, an estimated increase of 41.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $187M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $152M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $169.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148.73M, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $189.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $202M and the low estimate is $171M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.