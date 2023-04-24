Is this a Prime Time To acquire Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) stock

The price of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) closed at $3.69 in the last session, down -2.64% from day before closing price of $3.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2584219 shares were traded. FSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FSM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.16B and an Enterprise Value of 1.32B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSM has reached a high of $4.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5542, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1909.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FSM traded on average about 3.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 290.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 286.65M. Insiders hold about 0.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.27% stake in the company. Shares short for FSM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.38M with a Short Ratio of 6.38M, compared to 3.43M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.31 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $762.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $637M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $699.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $681.5M, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $774.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $842.5M and the low estimate is $706M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.