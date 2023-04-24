Is this a Prime Time To acquire Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) stock

After finishing at $3.83 in the prior trading day, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) closed at $3.84, up 0.26%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2460270 shares were traded. JOBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JOBY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 35.90 and its Current Ratio is at 35.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on March 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $4 from $6 previously.

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on April 28, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Allison Eric sold 18,801 shares for $4.12 per share. The transaction valued at 77,460 led to the insider holds 303,569 shares of the business.

DeHoff Kate sold 5,642 shares of JOBY for $23,245 on Apr 13. The insider now owns 194,624 shares after completing the transaction at $4.12 per share. On Apr 05, another insider, Field Matthew, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 8,068 shares for $4.21 each. As a result, the insider received 33,966 and left with 235,868 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JOBY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.69B and an Enterprise Value of 1.66B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has reached a high of $7.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1626, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5257.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 609.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 365.35M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JOBY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 33.3M with a Short Ratio of 33.30M, compared to 31.24M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.30% and a Short% of Float of 13.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.8.