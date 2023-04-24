Is this a Prime Time To acquire San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) stock

The price of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) closed at $9.40 in the last session, down -1.47% from day before closing price of $9.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 825762 shares were traded. SJT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SJT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on February 05, 2009, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $17.50 from $25.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SJT now has a Market Capitalization of 501.98M and an Enterprise Value of 496.49M. As of this moment, San’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 156.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SJT has reached a high of $15.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SJT traded on average about 912.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.12M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.19M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SJT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.31M with a Short Ratio of 1.31M, compared to 1.1M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 2.81%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SJT is 2.15, which was 1.66 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 17.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 22.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.12.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.