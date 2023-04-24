Is this a Prime Time To acquire Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) stock

After finishing at $15.11 in the prior trading day, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) closed at $14.93, down -1.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4039728 shares were traded. VIPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.75.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VIPS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 24, 2023, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $17.50.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 24, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIPS now has a Market Capitalization of 8.76B and an Enterprise Value of 5.87B. As of this moment, Vipshop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIPS has reached a high of $16.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.27M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 625.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 476.81M. Insiders hold about 1.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VIPS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.96M with a Short Ratio of 7.96M, compared to 10.81M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $1.74, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.89 and $1.38.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $3.79B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.86B to a low estimate of $3.76B. As of the current estimate, Vipshop Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $3.51B, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.87B, an increase of 13.50% over than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.82B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.01B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.66B and the low estimate is $15.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.