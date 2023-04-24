It’s a good day to be an FinVolution Group (FINV) shareholder

In the latest session, FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) closed at $3.75 down -2.34% from its previous closing price of $3.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 668632 shares were traded. FINV stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7300.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FinVolution Group’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on March 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5.08 from $5.68 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FINV now has a Market Capitalization of 1.14B and an Enterprise Value of 143.19M. As of this moment, FinVolution’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 27.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FINV has reached a high of $5.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5218, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7003.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FINV has traded an average of 888.57K shares per day and 872.19k over the past ten days. A total of 283.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.73M. Insiders hold about 21.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FINV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 722.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.72M, compared to 830.87k on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FINV is 0.21, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.25. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.48 and $1.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.84B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.9B to a low estimate of $1.75B. As of the current estimate, FinVolution Group’s year-ago sales were $1.62B, an estimated increase of 13.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FINV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.62B, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $1.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.