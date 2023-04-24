It’s a good day to be an Frontline plc (FRO) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Frontline plc’s stock clocked out at $15.41, down -3.51% from its previous closing price of $15.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2074023 shares were traded. FRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FRO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $16 from $11 previously.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRO now has a Market Capitalization of 3.37B and an Enterprise Value of 5.26B. As of this moment, Frontline’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRO has reached a high of $19.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FRO traded 3.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 222.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.78M. Insiders hold about 33.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FRO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.28M with a Short Ratio of 9.28M, compared to 9.4M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.17% and a Short% of Float of 6.50%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.22, FRO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.22. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 26.80%. The current Payout Ratio is 56.60% for FRO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 03, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.5 and $1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.66. EPS for the following year is $2.45, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $357.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $379.57M to a low estimate of $340.5M. As of the current estimate, Frontline plc’s year-ago sales were $101.89M, an estimated increase of 251.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $248.77M, an increase of 61.30% less than the figure of $251.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $362M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $119.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $912.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, down -20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.3B and the low estimate is $932.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.