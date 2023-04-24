It’s an appealing income play to consider CarMax Inc. (KMX)

After finishing at $67.45 in the prior trading day, CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) closed at $69.16, up 2.54%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1514347 shares were traded. KMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KMX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Nash William D bought 8,220 shares for $60.98 per share. The transaction valued at 501,256 led to the insider holds 165,128 shares of the business.

Cafritz Diane L sold 15,555 shares of KMX for $1,473,836 on Jul 21. The EVP, General Counsel & CHRO now owns 4,988 shares after completing the transaction at $94.75 per share. On Jul 18, another insider, Shamim Mohammad, who serves as the EVP and CITO of the company, sold 3,456 shares for $93.91 each. As a result, the insider received 324,553 and left with 8,769 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KMX now has a Market Capitalization of 10.93B and an Enterprise Value of 29.55B. As of this moment, CarMax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMX has reached a high of $106.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.62M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 158.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.51M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.58% stake in the company. Shares short for KMX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 23.09M with a Short Ratio of 23.09M, compared to 23.47M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.61% and a Short% of Float of 16.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.65 and $1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.4. EPS for the following year is $3.44, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.4 and $2.06.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $7.53B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.52B to a low estimate of $7.21B. As of the current estimate, CarMax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.31B, an estimated decrease of -19.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.05B, a decrease of -17.50% over than the figure of -$19.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.71B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.68B, down -8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.61B and the low estimate is $25.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.