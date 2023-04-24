It’s an appealing income play to consider Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

The price of Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) closed at $17.04 in the last session, down -3.02% from day before closing price of $17.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 725831 shares were traded. OII stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.04.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OII’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On October 06, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $10.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on February 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Childress Earl sold 9,251 shares for $17.50 per share. The transaction valued at 161,874 led to the insider holds 79,391 shares of the business.

Beachy Karen H sold 9,500 shares of OII for $167,011 on Mar 28. The Director now owns 30,386 shares after completing the transaction at $17.58 per share. On Sep 29, another insider, WEBSTER STEVEN A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,731 shares for $7.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 83,372 and bolstered with 134,939 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OII now has a Market Capitalization of 1.79B and an Enterprise Value of 2.08B. As of this moment, Oceaneering’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 67.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OII has reached a high of $22.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OII traded on average about 990.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 649.51k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 100.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.12M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OII as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.22M with a Short Ratio of 4.22M, compared to 3.84M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 6.06%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for OII, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 22, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.94. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.81 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $514.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $544M to a low estimate of $502.1M. As of the current estimate, Oceaneering International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $446.16M, an estimated increase of 15.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $574.05M, an increase of 9.50% less than the figure of $15.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $594M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $562.4M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $2.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.