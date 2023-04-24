It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Arconic Corporation (ARNC) stock

The closing price of Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) was $24.47 for the day, down -2.08% from the previous closing price of $24.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1950555 shares were traded. ARNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.33.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARNC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 28, 2023, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $21.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Austen William F. bought 10,000 shares for $19.84 per share. The transaction valued at 198,406 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Perreiah Diana B. sold 4,015 shares of ARNC for $110,011 on Aug 25. The Executive Vice President now owns 126,204 shares after completing the transaction at $27.40 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Miller Melissa M, who serves as the EVP and CHRO of the company, sold 31,122 shares for $28.28 each. As a result, the insider received 880,130 and left with 66,926 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARNC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.53B and an Enterprise Value of 3.98B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARNC has reached a high of $31.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.88.

Shares Statistics:

ARNC traded an average of 1.21M shares per day over the past three months and 809.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.41M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ARNC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 2.53M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 3.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $2.55, with 4 analysts recommending between $3 and $1.93.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.06B to a low estimate of $1.6B. As of the current estimate, Arconic Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.19B, an estimated decrease of -16.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.18B, a decrease of -14.50% over than the figure of -$16.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.01B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.96B, down -5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.55B and the low estimate is $8.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.