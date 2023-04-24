It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) stock

The closing price of Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) was $141.09 for the day, down -0.60% from the previous closing price of $141.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1342430 shares were traded. FANG stock price reached its highest trading level at $142.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $139.91.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of FANG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 165.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $177.

On January 25, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $181.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Zmigrosky Matt sold 2,012 shares for $136.96 per share. The transaction valued at 275,562 led to the insider holds 23,623 shares of the business.

Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes sold 6,000 shares of FANG for $960,000 on Jun 07. The President & CFO now owns 61,334 shares after completing the transaction at $160.00 per share. On May 27, another insider, Stice Travis D., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $150.01 each. As a result, the insider received 4,500,303 and left with 428,497 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FANG now has a Market Capitalization of 26.65B and an Enterprise Value of 32.87B. As of this moment, Diamondback’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FANG has reached a high of $164.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 138.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 137.48.

Shares Statistics:

FANG traded an average of 2.39M shares per day over the past three months and 1.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 177.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.17M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FANG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.13M with a Short Ratio of 6.13M, compared to 4.8M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.34% and a Short% of Float of 3.78%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 11.31, FANG has a forward annual dividend rate of 9.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 27 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.42 and a low estimate of $4.09, while EPS last year was $5.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.88, with high estimates of $6.23 and low estimates of $3.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.92 and $16.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $20.24. EPS for the following year is $22.07, with 28 analysts recommending between $30.35 and $16.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.55B to a low estimate of $1.87B. As of the current estimate, Diamondback Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.41B, an estimated decrease of -16.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.15B, a decrease of -22.20% less than the figure of -$16.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.92B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FANG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.64B, down -9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.19B and the low estimate is $7.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.