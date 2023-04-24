It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) stock

The closing price of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) was $17.12 for the day, down -1.21% from the previous closing price of $17.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4073509 shares were traded. PAAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.79.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PAAS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on January 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $22 from $19 previously.

On May 12, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAAS now has a Market Capitalization of 6.87B and an Enterprise Value of 6.96B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 341.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAAS has reached a high of $28.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.95.

Shares Statistics:

PAAS traded an average of 4.70M shares per day over the past three months and 5.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 210.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.28M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PAAS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 39.23M with a Short Ratio of 39.23M, compared to 36.56M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.22.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.84, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $374M to a low estimate of $340.67M. As of the current estimate, Pan American Silver Corp.’s year-ago sales were $439.89M, an estimated decrease of -18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $497.66M, an increase of 46.20% over than the figure of -$18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $649M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $346.32M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 49.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.44B and the low estimate is $2.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.