It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) closed the day trading at $6.35 up 2.58% from the previous closing price of $6.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 670303 shares were traded. VNDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.17.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VNDA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on February 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $12 from $24 previously.

On May 12, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 14, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Polymeropoulos Mihael Hristos sold 22,538 shares for $6.25 per share. The transaction valued at 140,876 led to the insider holds 1,476,902 shares of the business.

Williams Timothy sold 8,301 shares of VNDA for $51,887 on Mar 03. The SVP & General Counsel now owns 103,513 shares after completing the transaction at $6.25 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Birznieks Gunther, who serves as the SVP, Business Development of the company, sold 8,268 shares for $6.26 each. As a result, the insider received 51,791 and left with 205,980 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VNDA now has a Market Capitalization of 385.00M and an Enterprise Value of -70.71M. As of this moment, Vanda’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNDA has reached a high of $11.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VNDA traded about 575.89K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VNDA traded about 562.69k shares per day. A total of 56.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.52M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.42% stake in the company. Shares short for VNDA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.12M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 2.43M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.49% and a Short% of Float of 6.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $247.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $247.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $247.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $254.38M, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $218M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $218M and the low estimate is $218M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.