NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) was $3.57 for the day, down -1.38% from the previous closing price of $3.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1494984 shares were traded. NXE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5150.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of NXE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NXE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.80B and an Enterprise Value of 1.75B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXE has reached a high of $5.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9642, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1372.

Shares Statistics:

NXE traded an average of 2.24M shares per day over the past three months and 1.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 480.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 397.45M. Insiders hold about 15.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.52% stake in the company. Shares short for NXE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 19.44M with a Short Ratio of 19.44M, compared to 17.64M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.