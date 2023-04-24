Old National Bancorp (ONB) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) closed the day trading at $13.54 down -1.17% from the previous closing price of $13.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2298866 shares were traded. ONB stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.36.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ONB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On May 13, 2022, Stephens Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $19.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on December 20, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when SCUDDER MICHAEL L sold 25,000 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 450,000 led to the insider holds 265,796 shares of the business.

SCUDDER MICHAEL L sold 8,244 shares of ONB for $145,919 on Feb 22. The EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN now owns 189,495 shares after completing the transaction at $17.70 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, SCUDDER MICHAEL L, who serves as the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of the company, sold 9,308 shares for $17.75 each. As a result, the insider received 165,217 and left with 204,297 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONB now has a Market Capitalization of 4.02B. As of this moment, Old’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONB has reached a high of $20.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ONB traded about 2.19M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ONB traded about 1.74M shares per day. A total of 291.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 289.12M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ONB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.27M with a Short Ratio of 8.27M, compared to 7.8M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 3.71%.

Dividends & Splits

ONB’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.56, up from 0.56 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.25. The current Payout Ratio is 40.20% for ONB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2005 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.2 and $1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.1. EPS for the following year is $1.97, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.2 and $1.72.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $458.12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $464.1M to a low estimate of $451.71M. As of the current estimate, Old National Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $291.8M, an estimated increase of 57.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $462.73M, an increase of 8.50% less than the figure of $57.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $477.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $449.69M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.