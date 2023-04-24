OR (Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR) closed at $16.04 down -1.11% from its previous closing price of $16.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 858351 shares were traded. OR stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.02B and an Enterprise Value of 3.07B. As of this moment, Osisko’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OR has reached a high of $17.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.03.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OR has traded an average of 878.10K shares per day and 829.52k over the past ten days. A total of 184.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.81M. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.14% stake in the company. Shares short for OR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.01M with a Short Ratio of 5.01M, compared to 2.68M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OR is 0.22, from 0.22 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.48.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $45.32M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $45.32M to a low estimate of $45.32M. As of the current estimate, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s year-ago sales were $38.01M, an estimated increase of 19.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.39M, a decrease of -4.80% less than the figure of $19.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.39M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $175.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $175.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $175.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $168.66M, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $176.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $176.89M and the low estimate is $176.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.