Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) closed at $23.52 in the last session, down -1.80% from day before closing price of $23.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 670487 shares were traded. PARR stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.16.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PARR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 09, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

On January 20, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $27 to $33.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19.50 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Cooper L Melvin sold 2,000 shares for $29.85 per share. The transaction valued at 59,700 led to the insider holds 38,990 shares of the business.

Guerra Ivan Daniel sold 7,500 shares of PARR for $212,100 on Feb 28. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 18,925 shares after completing the transaction at $28.28 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Monteleone William, who serves as the President of the company, sold 13,589 shares for $28.41 each. As a result, the insider received 386,063 and left with 304,862 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PARR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.63B and an Enterprise Value of 2.01B. As of this moment, Par’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PARR has reached a high of $30.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.19.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PARR traded on average about 883.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 952.43k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.92M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PARR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.88M, compared to 3.38M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.74% and a Short% of Float of 5.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.03 and a low estimate of $1.77, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $2.72 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.89 and $4.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.94. EPS for the following year is $3.79, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.65 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.48B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.71B to a low estimate of $1.25B. As of the current estimate, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.35B, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.46B, a decrease of -30.60% less than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.27B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.32B, down -9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.9B and the low estimate is $5.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.