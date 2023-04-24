SILV (SilverCrest Metals Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.64, down -0.90% from its previous closing price of $6.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 806715 shares were traded. SILV stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.54.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SILV’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on March 28, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SILV now has a Market Capitalization of 1.06B and an Enterprise Value of 1.06B. As of this moment, SilverCrest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 24.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SILV has reached a high of $9.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SILV traded 1.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 147.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.03M. Insiders hold about 3.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.98% stake in the company. Shares short for SILV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 11.02M with a Short Ratio of 11.02M, compared to 11.54M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.49% and a Short% of Float of 7.82%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SILV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $241.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $161.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $201.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.51M, up 364.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $244.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.45M and the low estimate is $239.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.