The name APA Corporation (APA) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, APA Corporation’s stock clocked out at $37.23, down -1.25% from its previous closing price of $37.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3390645 shares were traded. APA stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.94.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of APA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On January 25, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $52.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on January 24, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $52 to $44.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when LANNIE P ANTHONY sold 86,750 shares for $41.26 per share. The transaction valued at 3,579,305 led to the insider holds 58,844 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APA now has a Market Capitalization of 12.42B and an Enterprise Value of 17.79B. As of this moment, APA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 27.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APA has reached a high of $51.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.21.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that APA traded 6.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 311.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 308.44M. Insiders hold about 0.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for APA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 12.45M with a Short Ratio of 12.45M, compared to 11.55M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.00% and a Short% of Float of 4.61%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.75, APA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.74. The current Payout Ratio is 5.80% for APA, which recently paid a dividend on May 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 14, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.43 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $1.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.7 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.89 and $1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.75. EPS for the following year is $7.29, with 24 analysts recommending between $14.89 and $2.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $1.81B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.98B to a low estimate of $1.76B. As of the current estimate, APA Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.48B, an estimated decrease of -47.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.01B, a decrease of -20.40% over than the figure of -$47.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.82B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.28B, down -17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.31B and the low estimate is $7.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.