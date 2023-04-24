The name Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM) closed at $12.82 down -0.39% from its previous closing price of $12.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 657076 shares were traded. CXM stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.79.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sprinklr Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 166.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Battery Partners IX, LLC sold 499,599 shares for $12.70 per share. The transaction valued at 6,345,620 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Battery Partners IX, LLC sold 159,500 shares of CXM for $2,047,980 on Apr 11. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $12.84 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Adams Diane, who serves as the Chief Culture & Talent Officer of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $12.89 each. As a result, the insider received 1,289,000 and left with 282,178 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CXM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.34B and an Enterprise Value of 2.78B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.50 whereas that against EBITDA is -70.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CXM has reached a high of $14.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CXM has traded an average of 1.22M shares per day and 1.29M over the past ten days. A total of 262.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.00M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CXM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.03M with a Short Ratio of 3.03M, compared to 1.58M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $168.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $169.6M to a low estimate of $167.5M. As of the current estimate, Sprinklr Inc.’s year-ago sales were $144.98M, an estimated increase of 16.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $172.95M, an increase of 14.80% less than the figure of $16.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $174.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $171.37M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CXM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $714.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $710M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $712.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $618.19M, up 15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $826.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $849M and the low estimate is $809.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.