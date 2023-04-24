There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) can be one of them

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) closed the day trading at $81.13 down -0.90% from the previous closing price of $81.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1005569 shares were traded. IBKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IBKR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On August 31, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $77.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Peterffy Thomas sold 20,000 shares for $77.76 per share. The transaction valued at 1,555,106 led to the insider holds 1,630,605 shares of the business.

Peterffy Thomas sold 20,000 shares of IBKR for $1,574,721 on Jan 26. The Chairman now owns 1,650,605 shares after completing the transaction at $78.74 per share. On Jan 25, another insider, Peterffy Thomas, who serves as the Chairman of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $78.41 each. As a result, the insider received 1,568,184 and left with 1,670,605 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBKR now has a Market Capitalization of 8.73B and an Enterprise Value of 14.25B. As of this moment, Interactive’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBKR has reached a high of $90.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IBKR traded about 1.19M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IBKR traded about 1.12M shares per day. A total of 102.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.51M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IBKR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 1.54M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 1.45%.

Dividends & Splits

IBKR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.69.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.52 and a low estimate of $1.37, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.49, with high estimates of $1.61 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.06 and $5.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.76. EPS for the following year is $5.86, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.95 and $4.95.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.05B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $717M, an estimated increase of 46.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.07B, an increase of 34.20% less than the figure of $46.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.03B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.21B, up 33.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.62B and the low estimate is $3.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.