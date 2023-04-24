There are many powerful catalysts in the market: The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) can be one of them

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) closed the day trading at $30.23 down -0.40% from the previous closing price of $30.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2772799 shares were traded. CG stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.67.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CG, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on March 02, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On January 03, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $36.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $38.50.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on October 19, 2022, with a $38.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Finn Christopher sold 20,756 shares for $36.10 per share. The transaction valued at 749,292 led to the insider holds 982,654 shares of the business.

Larson Bruce M. sold 19,476 shares of CG for $703,084 on Feb 07. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 416,482 shares after completing the transaction at $36.10 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Buser Curtis L., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 19,401 shares for $36.10 each. As a result, the insider received 700,376 and left with 1,247,244 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CG now has a Market Capitalization of 10.97B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CG has reached a high of $46.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.50.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CG traded about 3.55M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CG traded about 2.75M shares per day. A total of 363.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 238.12M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 16.84M with a Short Ratio of 16.84M, compared to 19.02M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.62% and a Short% of Float of 8.05%.

Dividends & Splits

CG’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.30, up from 1.30 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.35.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.04 and $2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.49. EPS for the following year is $4.42, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.81 and $3.42.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $851.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $719.4M. As of the current estimate, The Carlyle Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $779.5M, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $909.52M, a decrease of -21.70% less than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $751.8M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.4B, down -11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.09B and the low estimate is $4.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.