There is a good chance Equinor ASA (EQNR) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) closed at $28.44 in the last session, down -0.49% from day before closing price of $28.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1650678 shares were traded. EQNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.28.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EQNR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQNR now has a Market Capitalization of 90.52B and an Enterprise Value of 83.37B. As of this moment, Equinor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQNR has reached a high of $41.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EQNR traded on average about 3.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.57M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.93B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.03B. Insiders hold about 67.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EQNR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.08M with a Short Ratio of 6.08M, compared to 6.47M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EQNR is 2.58, which was 0.90 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.81.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.