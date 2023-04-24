There is a good chance Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) closed at $21.34 in the last session, down -1.52% from day before closing price of $21.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1443621 shares were traded. MGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.27.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MGY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On September 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Walker John B sold 7,500,000 shares for $24.26 per share. The transaction valued at 181,950,000 led to the insider holds 8,296,077 shares of the business.

EnerVest, Ltd. sold 7,500,000 shares of MGY for $181,950,000 on Nov 08. The Director now owns 8,296,077 shares after completing the transaction at $24.26 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, EnerVest, Ltd., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,500,000 shares for $27.01 each. As a result, the insider received 202,575,000 and left with 10,912,450 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGY now has a Market Capitalization of 4.95B and an Enterprise Value of 4.66B. As of this moment, Magnolia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGY has reached a high of $30.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MGY traded on average about 2.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.17M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 190.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.35M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MGY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 19.66M with a Short Ratio of 19.66M, compared to 12.25M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.19% and a Short% of Float of 10.83%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MGY is 0.23, which was 0.31 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.49 and $1.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.66. EPS for the following year is $2.97, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.73 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $329.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $369.1M to a low estimate of $309.2M. As of the current estimate, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s year-ago sales were $377.84M, an estimated decrease of -12.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $348.41M, a decrease of -28.10% less than the figure of -$12.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $400M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $320M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, down -16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.86B and the low estimate is $1.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.