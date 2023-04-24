There is a good chance The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $28.53 in the prior trading day, The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) closed at $28.56, up 0.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 572802 shares were traded. LSXMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LSXMA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 77.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on December 09, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $56 from $57 previously.

On January 11, 2021, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $39 to $55.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on October 07, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL bought 700 shares for $35.95 per share. The transaction valued at 25,165 led to the insider holds 22,000 shares of the business.

Wendling Brian J sold 3,137 shares of LSXMA for $235,616 on Mar 29. The CAO/PFO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $75.11 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, Wendling Brian J, who serves as the CAO/PFO of the company, sold 7,252 shares for $74.51 each. As a result, the insider received 540,374 and left with 8,365 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LSXMA now has a Market Capitalization of 9.51B and an Enterprise Value of 22.29B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSXMA has reached a high of $45.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 884.39k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 327.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.29M. Insiders hold about 3.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.84% stake in the company. Shares short for LSXMA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.6M with a Short Ratio of 4.60M, compared to 3.06M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 6.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.23 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.11 and $2.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.84. EPS for the following year is $3.07, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.13 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.16B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.16B to a low estimate of $2.16B. As of the current estimate, The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s year-ago sales were $2.19B, an estimated decrease of -1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.24B, a decrease of -0.80% over than the figure of -$1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.24B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSXMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.25B and the low estimate is $9.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.