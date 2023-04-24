There Is Still Room For First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) closed the day trading at $19.75 down -1.50% from the previous closing price of $20.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 666702 shares were traded. FHB stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.67.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FHB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 25, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $34.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Harrison Robert S bought 23,500 shares for $21.61 per share. The transaction valued at 507,786 led to the insider holds 350,449 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FHB now has a Market Capitalization of 2.61B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FHB has reached a high of $28.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FHB traded about 842.42K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FHB traded about 819.31k shares per day. A total of 127.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.89M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.73% stake in the company. Shares short for FHB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.49M with a Short Ratio of 4.49M, compared to 3.45M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.52% and a Short% of Float of 5.49%.

Dividends & Splits

FHB’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.04, up from 1.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.10.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.38 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.16. EPS for the following year is $2.02, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.3 and $1.74.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $219.64M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $222.3M to a low estimate of $217.02M. As of the current estimate, First Hawaiian Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154.97M, an estimated increase of 41.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $219.21M, an increase of 15.80% less than the figure of $41.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $227.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $209.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FHB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $915.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $838.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $877.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $793.07M, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $873.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $950.7M and the low estimate is $820.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.