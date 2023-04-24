There Is Still Room For Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) closed the day trading at $12.71 up 0.95% from the previous closing price of $12.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 662124 shares were traded. XHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.56.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XHR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on March 30, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $13 from $18 previously.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $13.Morgan Stanley initiated its Underweight rating on December 05, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when BLOOM BARRY A N sold 25,000 shares for $19.09 per share. The transaction valued at 477,202 led to the insider holds 217,741 shares of the business.

BLOOM BARRY A N sold 25,000 shares of XHR for $477,128 on May 17. The insider now owns 242,741 shares after completing the transaction at $19.09 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XHR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.39B and an Enterprise Value of 2.52B. As of this moment, Xenia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XHR has reached a high of $20.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XHR traded about 780.51K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XHR traded about 737.96k shares per day. A total of 113.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.10M. Insiders hold about 0.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for XHR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.97M with a Short Ratio of 2.97M, compared to 2.63M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 4.36%.

Dividends & Splits

XHR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 0.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.18 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $260.89M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $267.16M to a low estimate of $249.25M. As of the current estimate, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $210.35M, an estimated increase of 24.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $265.61M, a decrease of -6.30% less than the figure of $24.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $277.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $248.94M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $960.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $997.61M, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $965.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.