There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Arista Networks Inc. (ANET).

As of close of business last night, Arista Networks Inc.’s stock clocked out at $155.87, up 0.31% from its previous closing price of $155.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1567715 shares were traded. ANET stock price reached its highest trading level at $156.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $153.74.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ANET’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 106.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $126 to $164.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on November 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $105 to $150.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Sadana Anshul sold 35,358 shares for $163.04 per share. The transaction valued at 5,764,807 led to the insider holds 72,460 shares of the business.

Duda Kenneth sold 20,000 shares of ANET for $3,230,327 on Apr 10. The CTO and SVP Software Eng. now owns 3,244 shares after completing the transaction at $161.52 per share. On Apr 10, another insider, Duda Kenneth, who serves as the CTO and SVP Software Eng. of the company, sold 19,500 shares for $161.50 each. As a result, the insider received 3,149,315 and left with 233,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANET now has a Market Capitalization of 48.90B and an Enterprise Value of 45.92B. As of this moment, Arista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANET has reached a high of $171.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 152.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ANET traded 2.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 306.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.13M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ANET as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.52M with a Short Ratio of 3.52M, compared to 3.03M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.39 and a low estimate of $1.29, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.41, with high estimates of $1.5 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.31 and $5.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.8. EPS for the following year is $6.48, with 23 analysts recommending between $7.53 and $5.77.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $1.31B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.33B to a low estimate of $1.28B. As of the current estimate, Arista Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $877.1M, an estimated increase of 48.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.35B, an increase of 28.20% less than the figure of $48.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.29B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.38B, up 26.20% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.83B and the low estimate is $5.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.