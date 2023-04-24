There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Cars.com Inc. (CARS).

As of close of business last night, Cars.com Inc.’s stock clocked out at $19.09, down -2.75% from its previous closing price of $19.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 642227 shares were traded. CARS stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.98.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CARS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on June 21, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $16 from $19 previously.

On August 27, 2021, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Truist initiated its Buy rating on August 27, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Miller Douglas Neal sold 5,500 shares for $16.77 per share. The transaction valued at 92,235 led to the insider holds 207,993 shares of the business.

Vetter Thomas Alex sold 1,600 shares of CARS for $27,344 on Mar 14. The CEO now owns 507,910 shares after completing the transaction at $17.09 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Vetter Thomas Alex, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 30,206 shares for $17.15 each. As a result, the insider received 518,033 and left with 509,510 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CARS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.30B and an Enterprise Value of 1.74B. As of this moment, Cars.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 77.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARS has reached a high of $20.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CARS traded 454.57K shares on average per day over the past three months and 400.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.30M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CARS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.60M, compared to 1.81M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 3.38%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $166.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $167.7M to a low estimate of $166.03M. As of the current estimate, Cars.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $158.21M, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $168.78M, an increase of 3.60% less than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $169.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $168.38M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $686.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $678.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $682.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $653.88M, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $720.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $728.2M and the low estimate is $708.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.