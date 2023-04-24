There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Eastman Kodak Company (KODK).

As of close of business last night, Eastman Kodak Company’s stock clocked out at $3.44, down -2.27% from its previous closing price of $3.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 500932 shares were traded. KODK stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3800.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KODK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Katz Philippe D bought 10,000 shares for $3.85 per share. The transaction valued at 38,500 led to the insider holds 152,496 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KODK now has a Market Capitalization of 314.98M and an Enterprise Value of 663.98M. As of this moment, Eastman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KODK has reached a high of $7.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6984, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4450.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KODK traded 575.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 388.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.61M. Insiders hold about 21.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KODK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.11M with a Short Ratio of 4.11M, compared to 4.3M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.18% and a Short% of Float of 10.73%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.