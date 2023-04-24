There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE).

In the latest session, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) closed at $33.22 up 1.06% from its previous closing price of $32.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 886636 shares were traded. CAKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.62.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Ames Edie A bought 4,000 shares for $32.25 per share. The transaction valued at 129,015 led to the insider holds 12,500 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAKE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.79B and an Enterprise Value of 3.51B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAKE has reached a high of $41.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CAKE has traded an average of 1.02M shares per day and 1.14M over the past ten days. A total of 48.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.74M. Insiders hold about 6.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CAKE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.44M with a Short Ratio of 8.44M, compared to 9.12M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.33% and a Short% of Float of 24.16%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CAKE is 1.08, from 0.81 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%. The current Payout Ratio is 94.90% for CAKE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 08, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.08 and $2.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.76. EPS for the following year is $3.36, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.03 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $871.32M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $879.9M to a low estimate of $861M. As of the current estimate, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $793.71M, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $898.57M, an increase of 7.90% less than the figure of $9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $922.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $875.68M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.3B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $3.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.