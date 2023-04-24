There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) closed the day trading at $34.92 up 0.87% from the previous closing price of $34.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2398087 shares were traded. MTCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MTCH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On March 14, 2023, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $52.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Sine Jared F. sold 7,110 shares for $41.27 per share. The transaction valued at 293,444 led to the insider holds 60,379 shares of the business.

Murdoch Wendi sold 500 shares of MTCH for $20,898 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 2,478 shares after completing the transaction at $41.80 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Kim Bernard Jin, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 16,000 shares for $63.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,017,280 and bolstered with 16,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTCH now has a Market Capitalization of 10.08B and an Enterprise Value of 13.34B. As of this moment, Match’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTCH has reached a high of $87.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MTCH traded about 4.21M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MTCH traded about 3.32M shares per day. A total of 279.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MTCH as of Mar 30, 2023 were 11.54M with a Short Ratio of 11.54M, compared to 9.46M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.13% and a Short% of Float of 4.63%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MTCH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 18, 2018 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 09, 2015. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.11. EPS for the following year is $2.55, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.51 and $2.02.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $793.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $797M to a low estimate of $788M. As of the current estimate, Match Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $798.63M, an estimated decrease of -0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $823.26M, an increase of 3.60% over than the figure of -$0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $838.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $773M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.19B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.95B and the low estimate is $3.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.