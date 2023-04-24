This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR)

In the latest session, Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) closed at $332.71 down -0.98% from its previous closing price of $336.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 667956 shares were traded. CHTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $338.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $332.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Charter Communications Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 88.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 31, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $460 to $440.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 05, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $380 to $550.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Rutledge Thomas sold 30,000 shares for $383.64 per share. The transaction valued at 11,509,350 led to the insider holds 17,493 shares of the business.

Miron Steven A bought 2,500 shares of CHTR for $960,875 on Jan 31. The Director now owns 9,173 shares after completing the transaction at $384.35 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Zinterhofer Eric Louis, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 27,202 shares for $374.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,174,605 and bolstered with 46,901 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHTR now has a Market Capitalization of 54.73B and an Enterprise Value of 151.98B. As of this moment, Charter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHTR has reached a high of $541.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $297.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 358.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 380.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CHTR has traded an average of 1.10M shares per day and 950.15k over the past ten days. A total of 153.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.59M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CHTR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.89M with a Short Ratio of 8.89M, compared to 8.92M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.83% and a Short% of Float of 8.96%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.63 and a low estimate of $6.05, while EPS last year was $6.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.65, with high estimates of $9.67 and low estimates of $7.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $38.06 and $29.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $34.09. EPS for the following year is $39.65, with 21 analysts recommending between $47.69 and $32.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $13.62B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $13.81B to a low estimate of $13.49B. As of the current estimate, Charter Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.2B, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.87B, an increase of 2.00% less than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.66B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.02B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.32B and the low estimate is $55.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.