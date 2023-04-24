This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Endava plc (DAVA)

As of close of business last night, Endava plc’s stock clocked out at $57.49, down -1.64% from its previous closing price of $58.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 634284 shares were traded. DAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.70.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DAVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $140 to $185.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 16, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $57 to $67.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAVA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.54B and an Enterprise Value of 3.40B. As of this moment, Endava’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAVA has reached a high of $120.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DAVA traded 301.28K shares on average per day over the past three months and 282.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.15M. Insiders hold about 1.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DAVA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.23M with a Short Ratio of 1.23M, compared to 807.09k on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.8 and $2.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.77. EPS for the following year is $3.29, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.39 and $3.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $249.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $251.62M to a low estimate of $241.97M. As of the current estimate, Endava plc’s year-ago sales were $197.88M, an estimated increase of 26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $260.81M, an increase of 19.90% less than the figure of $26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $263.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $254.93M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $969.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $789.18M, up 27.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.