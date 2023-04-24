This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

As of close of business last night, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s stock clocked out at $15.59, down -3.47% from its previous closing price of $16.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 916655 shares were traded. GNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.47.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GNK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On August 03, 2022, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on July 21, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when WOBENSMITH JOHN C sold 14,164 shares for $19.40 per share. The transaction valued at 274,765 led to the insider holds 431,024 shares of the business.

Zafolias Apostolos sold 2,266 shares of GNK for $43,943 on Feb 27. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 23,152 shares after completing the transaction at $19.39 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Hughes Robert E, who serves as the Chief Operations Officer of the company, sold 1,888 shares for $19.39 each. As a result, the insider received 36,605 and left with 5,576 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNK now has a Market Capitalization of 662.24M and an Enterprise Value of 775.22M. As of this moment, Genco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNK has reached a high of $27.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GNK traded 976.79K shares on average per day over the past three months and 693.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.76M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GNK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.30M, compared to 2.31M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.42% and a Short% of Float of 5.49%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.57, GNK has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.48%. The current Payout Ratio is 73.30% for GNK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 07, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.31 and $1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.46. EPS for the following year is $3.29, with 8 analysts recommending between $4.98 and $2.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $67.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $97.9M to a low estimate of $53.4M. As of the current estimate, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s year-ago sales were $97.76M, an estimated decrease of -30.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $84.12M, a decrease of -20.10% over than the figure of -$30.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $469.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $279M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $351.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $383.05M, down -8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $381.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $514.98M and the low estimate is $258.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.