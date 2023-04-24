This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI)

In the latest session, United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) closed at $26.41 down -3.79% from its previous closing price of $27.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 910727 shares were traded. UCBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.39.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of United Community Banks Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 04, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when BRADSHAW RICHARD sold 649 shares for $38.52 per share. The transaction valued at 24,999 led to the insider holds 69,514 shares of the business.

DANIELS KENNETH L bought 500 shares of UCBI for $14,100 on Jun 16. The Director now owns 13,299 shares after completing the transaction at $28.20 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UCBI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.13B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UCBI has reached a high of $39.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.33.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UCBI has traded an average of 730.73K shares per day and 762.28k over the past ten days. A total of 106.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.58M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UCBI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.09M with a Short Ratio of 4.09M, compared to 2.17M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.56% and a Short% of Float of 4.71%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for UCBI is 0.92, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.46. The current Payout Ratio is 38.40% for UCBI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.15 and $2.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.83. EPS for the following year is $2.78, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.2 and $2.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $246.08M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $253.05M to a low estimate of $239.76M. As of the current estimate, United Community Banks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $207.3M, an estimated increase of 18.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $249.59M, an increase of 15.40% less than the figure of $18.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $256.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $242.52M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UCBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $974.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $997.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $826.15M, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $977.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.