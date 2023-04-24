Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) closed the day trading at $2.39 down -2.45% from the previous closing price of $2.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2665854 shares were traded. CIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CIG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIG now has a Market Capitalization of 6.14B and an Enterprise Value of 7.46B. As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIG has reached a high of $2.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1230, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1549.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CIG traded about 4.44M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CIG traded about 4.56M shares per day. A total of 2.20B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CIG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.88M, compared to 2.8M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

CIG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.32, up from 1.01 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 41.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.67. The current Payout Ratio is 307.80% for CIG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 12, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 02, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 27.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -81.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.