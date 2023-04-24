Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE: MEG) closed the day trading at $30.87 down -0.77% from the previous closing price of $31.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510107 shares were traded. MEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.59.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MEG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 87.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on May 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $47.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when PRICE JAMES K bought 27,636 shares for $36.18 per share. The transaction valued at 999,982 led to the insider holds 1,061,484 shares of the business.

PRESBY J THOMAS bought 5,000 shares of MEG for $180,775 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 43,832 shares after completing the transaction at $36.16 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Field Janet Risi, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $36.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 36,610 and bolstered with 13,006 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MEG now has a Market Capitalization of 975.61M and an Enterprise Value of 1.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 38.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MEG has reached a high of $55.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MEG traded about 255.42K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MEG traded about 288.92k shares per day. A total of 29.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.25M. Insiders hold about 7.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MEG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.16M, compared to 1.45M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.87% and a Short% of Float of 4.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.43 and -$1.18.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $136.31M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $141M to a low estimate of $129M. As of the current estimate, Montrose Environmental Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $134.68M, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.87M, an increase of 2.10% over than the figure of $1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $148M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $137M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $593M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $553M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $574.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $544.42M, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $633.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $679.32M and the low estimate is $586.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.